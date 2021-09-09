Vista Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 974,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 19.4% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $133,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.61. The stock had a trading volume of 42,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

