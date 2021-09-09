Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) target price on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €33.99 ($39.99).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV opened at €32.70 ($38.47) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €29.65 and a 200 day moving average of €29.08. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.