Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 37,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 108,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

