VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.51. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $277,480,000 after buying an additional 84,945 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW opened at $145.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

