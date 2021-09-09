Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.27.

NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Vroom has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. Equities analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,227.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,184 shares of company stock worth $3,506,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

