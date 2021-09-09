Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Vroom has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. Equities analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.27.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,663. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

