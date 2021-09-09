Wagerr Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $227.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.93 or 0.00448509 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,044,931 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

