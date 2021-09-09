Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $119,190,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,801,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,871,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,155,817. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $147.07. 127,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,290,354. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

