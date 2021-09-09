Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $70.42 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $70.42 million and $9.74 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.12 or 0.07528108 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00126776 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,441,849 coins and its circulating supply is 77,720,817 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

