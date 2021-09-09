Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 185,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $154.24 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $156.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.