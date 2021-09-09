Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE WDH opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62. Waterdrop has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,147,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Waterdrop at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.