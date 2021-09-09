WaykiChain Trading Down 7.4% This Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $35.01 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00166919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044193 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

