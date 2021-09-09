Wealth Architects LLC Buys 943 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $352,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $96.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.64. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.