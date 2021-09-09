Wealth Architects LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $238.62 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

