Wealth Architects LLC Purchases Shares of 18,665 Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 1,090.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 60,441 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 161,433 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QD opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Qudian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 80.99%.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

