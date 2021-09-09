Wealth Architects LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.64 and its 200-day moving average is $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.41 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.51 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock worth $10,668,310 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

