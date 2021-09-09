Wedbush Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,150.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2021 earnings at $25.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.60.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,905.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,793.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,555.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

