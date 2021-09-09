Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) in the last few weeks:

8/27/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $379.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $430.00.

8/26/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $415.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $395.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $385.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $415.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $360.00 to $410.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $345.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/26/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $430.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $376.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $415.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $417.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $386.00 to $405.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a C$415.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $330.00 to $385.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $385.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $395.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock.

ULTA opened at $376.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.19. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

