Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) recently:

9/9/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $576.00 to $606.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $636.00 to $727.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $787.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $675.00 to $705.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $641.00 to $725.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $669.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $725.00 to $825.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $729.00 to $741.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $629.00 to $679.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $20.28 on Thursday, hitting $648.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,090. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $616.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

