Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Stake Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 50.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMK. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Weis Markets by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 406,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Weis Markets by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

