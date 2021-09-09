Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.36.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,532. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

