Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $188.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $192.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.40.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

