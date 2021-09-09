Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,710 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,394.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 240,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 231,718 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,629,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 164,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.60 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14.

