Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 236 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

