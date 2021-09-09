Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

