Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 901 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 998,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 109,881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 662.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 262,097 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HERO opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.