Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 197 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,905.70 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,940.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,793.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,555.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total transaction of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

