WHALE (WHALE) Price Reaches $17.06 on Major Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.06 or 0.00036161 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $106.96 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00067065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00135057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00192973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.47 or 0.07415534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,179.00 or 1.00031448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.77 or 0.00790368 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

