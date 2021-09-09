WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,039 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,703% compared to the average daily volume of 224 call options.

Shares of DXJ opened at $63.99 on Thursday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 602.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,009,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1,603.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,228 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 116.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 359,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,847 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,225,000 after purchasing an additional 90,091 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

