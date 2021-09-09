Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $252.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com stock opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $196.19 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.