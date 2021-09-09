WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Down 6.2%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.46. 28,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 746,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

