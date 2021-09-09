Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

WRDLY traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $42.20. 25,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

