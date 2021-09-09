WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIR.U. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:WIR.U traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 618,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,506. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$12.19 and a 12 month high of C$21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.72.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

