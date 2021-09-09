Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.18. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $69.21. 28,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,289,000 after buying an additional 267,281 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

