XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE XPO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.81. 1,004,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average is $126.37. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

