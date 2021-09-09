Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.91

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.91 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,990,758 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £31.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.97.

In related news, insider Colin Bird purchased 2,054,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £82,188 ($107,379.15).

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

