yOUcash Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $285,486.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

