Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.52. 3,585,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,807. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

