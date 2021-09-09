Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

CYBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBE opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.04 million, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $48.52.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

