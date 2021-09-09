Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Forward Air posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.53. 56 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,896. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $53.28 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.