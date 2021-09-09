Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $356.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report $356.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.60 million. Hexcel posted sales of $286.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

HXL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.08. 6,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -216.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

