Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to announce sales of $2.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $9.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $11.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HII traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $199.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,805. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

