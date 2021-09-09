Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to announce sales of $2.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $9.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $11.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HII traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $199.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,805. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.