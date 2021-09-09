Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post sales of $39.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.59 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $135.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.28 million to $165.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $151.36 million, with estimates ranging from $137.28 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

KRP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $715.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 136.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

