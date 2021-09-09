Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.60). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

LRMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of LRMR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.85. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 316,901 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 295,773 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

