Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.42. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

MBIN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

