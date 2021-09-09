Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $890,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $3.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 million to $3.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Novan in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $9.08. 1,166,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,671. The firm has a market cap of $170.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.