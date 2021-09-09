Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.49 Million

Analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post sales of $182.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.54 million to $185.00 million. Quidel reported sales of $476.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $951.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.80 million to $969.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $711.73 million, with estimates ranging from $650.85 million to $815.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 535.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Quidel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $141.08. The stock had a trading volume of 538,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,185. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.52.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.