Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce $4.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $17.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.67. 2,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,203. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

