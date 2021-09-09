Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.72 Million

Brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to report $102.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.20 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $390.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $392.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $547.56 million, with estimates ranging from $489.70 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million.

SKLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

SKLZ remained flat at $$11.54 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 323,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,905,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. Skillz has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

