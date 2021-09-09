Zacks: Analysts Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report sales of $58.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $40.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $215.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $282.79 million, with estimates ranging from $252.37 million to $333.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTX stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 937,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,600. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $400.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

